Joe Biden speaks on President Trump's whistleblower report

WILMINGTON, Delaware -- Joe Biden said Tuesday that Congress must use its "full constitutional authority" to determine whether President Donald Trump asked the Ukrainian president for dirt on him as he runs for the Democratic presidential nomination.Biden says if Trump doesn't comply on that and other inquiries, he "will leave Congress ... with no choice but to initiate impeachment."Biden says that would be a tragedy of Trump's "own making."While speaking in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday he added that the president apparently believes he is "above the law."