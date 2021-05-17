COVID-19 vaccine

Biden to announce US will share more COVID-19 vaccines globally

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden is set to announce Monday that his administration will share millions more doses of COVID-19 vaccines with other countries in addition to the 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine he has already committed to sharing by July 4, according to an administration official.

Biden will say the US will share at least 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of next month, totaling 80 million doses that are set to be sent abroad. Those additional 20 million doses will consist of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines as well as AstraZeneca, which has to be approved by federal regulators before being shipped overseas. That effort is underway.

Biden will also say White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients is in charge of this effort, in coordination with the National Security Council and State Department.

Bloomberg was first to report the news of the additional doses being shared.

