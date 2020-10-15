Former Vice President Joe Biden to hold town hall meeting at National Constitution Center in Philadelphia tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Trump will be taking part in what is turning out to be competing town halls on different networks Thursday night.
ABC News will be hosting a prime-time town hall with the former VP as the network did here with President Trump last month.
The President and Biden were supposed to meet Thursday for their second debate.
Following the President's diagnosis of COVID-19, the Commission of Presidential Debates switched to a virtual meeting, but Trump said he did not want to do that. Biden then agreed to appear on ABC for his own Town Hall.
Anyone traveling through the area around the National Constitution Center should expect possible traffic delays and more police in the area through Thursday.
