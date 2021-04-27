Politics

President Biden visits Philadelphia for Amtrak's anniversary

By 6abc Digital Staff, Corey Davis
President Biden to visit Philadelphia on Friday

PHILADELPHIA -- President Biden will be in Philadelphia on Friday to commemorate Amtrak's 50th anniversary and to speak about his infrastructure bill.

The 30th Street Station stop is part of Biden's "Getting Back on Track" tour.

It is a continued effort to travel the country highlighting his infrastructure bill, in which he says involves major investments in airports, jobs and broadband. He argues that it will create millions of jobs.

In all, it has a $4 trillion price tag.

Many Republicans and even some Democrats aren't happy about the spending.

The ceremony will also include remarks by Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn and Board Chair Tony Coscia.

Amtrak is celebrating by offering sale fares at 50% off with a maximum of $50 per segment.

Sale fares are available at amtrak.com/50th-anniversary-sale.

"Since launching service in 1971, Amtrak has been continuously driving towards the future - setting ambitious sustainability goals, rolling out sleek new locomotives and extending access to new communities," said Flynn. "To celebrate our 50th Anniversary and to welcome travelers back to Amtrak, we are offering deeply discounted fares of $50 or less per segment across our network for travel throughout the summer and fall."
