One Rhode Island lawmaker has a creative plan to boost the state's population prior to the 2020 U.S. Census: give families $10,000.
Through State Rep. Carlos Tobon's Qualified Family Migration to Rhode Island Act, middle-class families can receive $833.33 per month up to $10,000 for relocating to Rhode Island.
To qualify, you must have a family of at least three with a household income of $100,000 per year or more.
According to the Providence Journal, Tobon created the plan in efforts to protect Rhode Island from losing one of its two seats in Congress due to stagnant population. He believes that 30,000 new residents would help preserve the seat for the state.
Tobon hopes to attract families who are being priced out of Boston's soaring housing market.
The plan would begin on July 1 and run through Dec. 31, 2020, or after 30,000 applications.
Bill would offer $10,000 for families to live in Rhode Island for a year
POLITICS
More Politics
Top Stories