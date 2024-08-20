The hostages are Alex Dancyg, Yagev Buchshtav, Chaim Peri, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popplewell, and Avraham Munder.

Bodies of 6 Israeli hostages recovered from Gaza during military operation

GAZA -- The bodies of six Israeli hostages were recovered in an overnight operation Monday inside the Gaza Strip.

The six men were found in a tunnel in the southern city of Khan Younis during a joint Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency -- also known as Shin Bet -- operation.

The hostages are Alex Dancyg, 75, Yagev Buchshtav, 35, Chaim Peri, 79, Yoram Metzger, 80, Nadav Popplewell, 51, and Avraham Munder, 78.

All had been declared dead before their bodies were recovered. The cause of their deaths has not been revealed. Funerals are expected for some of the dead later on Tuesday.