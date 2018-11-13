POLITICS

British supermarket ad featuring orangutan banned from TV for being too political

Across the pond, a seemingly sweet commercial for a British supermarket is being banned from TV broadcast because it's been deemed too political.

As the story in the ad goes, an orangutan -- an endangered species -- moved in with a child after its mother and rainforest habitat were destroyed by growers of palm oil.

The vegetable oil is found in roughly half of all packaged products sold in supermarkets, beauty products and more.

The British grocery store Iceland pledged to remove it from all of its store brands and released the video as part of its Christmas campaign. It was originally created by environmental group Greenpeace.

While this has been a popular share on social media, the UK bans political advertising from ads, and Greenpeace falls under that category.

