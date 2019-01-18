GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

George W. Bush delivers pizza to Secret Service agents working during government shutdown

EMBED </>More Videos

Former President George W. Bush delivered pizza to his Secret Service detail Friday and thanked them and other federal employees impacted by the partial government shutdown for their service. (George W. Bush/Facebook)

Danny Clemens
People around the country are doing what they can to help out federal employees working without a paycheck during the partial government shutdown, including former President George W. Bush, who delivered pizza to his Secret Service detail.

The 43rd president posted a photo of the special delivery to his social media accounts on Friday. He and his wife, former first lady Laura Bush, expressed support for their Secret Service agents, other federal employees impacted by the shutdown and "our fellow citizens who are supporting them."


"It's time for leaders on both sides to put politics aside, come together, and end this shutdown," Bush wrote of the partial shutdown, which began in late December and is now the longest in American history.

Hundreds of thousands of furloughed federal workers are going without pay while parts of the government are shut down, and approximately 450,000 are continuing to work without pay.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019 ensuring that those impacted by the shutdown will receive back pay -- though not until a new appropriations bill is signed.

SEE ALSO: Celebrity chef opens emergency kitchen to feed furloughed government employees
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssocietygeorge w. bushgovernment shutdowntexas newsu.s. & worldpizza
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
The impact of the government shutdown on local workers
Freebies and deals to help furloughed government workers
Pelosi cancels trip, claims White House leaked plans to fly commercially
Food stamp recipients warned to budget due to gov. shutdown
More government shutdown
POLITICS
Philly Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown to step down
The impact of the government shutdown on local workers
Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress over Russia: report
Pelosi cancels trip, claims White House leaked plans to fly commercially
More Politics
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warnings Posted for Parts of Our Area
Gov. Tom Wolf declares State of Emergency for Pa.
Murphy declares state of emergency for NJ starting at noon
Utility companies taking steps to limit icing issues
4 boys, ages 12 to 14, arrested for rape in Delaware
Mourners requested for veteran's funeral in South Jersey
Philly Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown to step down
The impact of the government shutdown on local workers
Show More
Students targeted in multiple robberies in West Philadelphia
Shoppers fill the grocery store ahead of this weekend's storm
Officials: No evidence of a crime in Montco couple's death
FBI investigates Upper Merion school threat
Royal Caribbean bans man who jumped from cruise ship
More News