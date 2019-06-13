immigration

Calif. attorney general files motion to prevent border wall construction

SACRAMENTO, Calif -- California Attorney General Xavier Becerra says he has filed a motion to permanently prevent President Trump from constructing a wall in California and New Mexico.

Becerra argues President Trump illegally diverted $2.5 billion in funding to construct a border barrier.

The motion claims there is no emergency at the border and the president is circumventing Congress.

