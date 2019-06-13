Calif. attorney general files motion to prevent border wall construction

#BREAKING: @NewMexicoOAG & I have filed a motion to permanently prevent @RealDonaldTrump from constructing a wall in California & New Mexico.



We’re arguing that the President’s actions are unlawful, threaten our democratic institutions, & cause irreparable harm to our states. — Xavier Becerra (@AGBecerra) June 13, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif -- California Attorney General Xavier Becerra says he has filed a motion to permanently prevent President Trump from constructing a wall in California and New Mexico.Becerra argues President Trump illegally diverted $2.5 billion in funding to construct a border barrier.The motion claims there is no emergency at the border and the president is circumventing Congress.