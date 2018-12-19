POLITICS

Christmas Eve to be a federal holiday in 2018 after President Donald Trump issues executive order

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump light the National Christmas Tree during the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony near the White House on Nov. 28, 2018. (Andrew Harnik/AP Photo)

Christmas will come a little early for families of employees of the federal government.

President Donald Trump wrote in an executive order that all federal employees would be excused from work for a federal holiday on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018.

The order came as the possibility of a partial government shutdown looms if a funding deal is not reached by the end of the week.

RELATED: 5 Things To Know About Government Shutdowns

The executive order stipulates that department heads may ask employees to come into work on Christmas Eve "for reasons of national security, defense, or other public need."

The last time federal employees were given the day off was earlier this month, when the president declared a National Day of Mourning after the death of former president George H.W. Bush.

When Christmas Eve fell on a Monday in 2012 and 2007, past presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush issued similar orders.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdowngovernmentPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpchristmas eveholiday
POLITICS
Federal judge delays Michael Flynn sentencing hearing
Trump Foundation to dissolve, donate assets amid NY lawsuit
Watch Dec. 16 Inside Story with Monica Malpass
A look back at recent government shutdowns
More Politics
Top Stories
Boy, 15, attacked by mob of teens on way home from school
Officials: Warminster situation resolved, students should report to school
Meek Mill's grandmother's home spray-painted with graffiti in South Philly
Man stabbed to death while house-sitting with 2 young children
Toddler found dead in Bucks County apartment
Shots fired outside A.I. duPont High School as game ends
Popeyes offers 'emotional support chicken' at Philly airport
Miss America may be leaving Atlantic City...again
Show More
2 jump from windows, 3 others rescued in Upper Darby fire
Baby monitor hacked, parents threatened
Philadelphia teen receives national honor for rescuing nephew
Toll increase for Delaware Memorial Bridge approved
VIDEO: Mom takes down man trying to steal her car in Bronx
More News