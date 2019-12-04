Politics

Philadelphia City Council advances major change to Tax Abatement program

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Council advanced a major change to the city's Tax Abatement program.

Currently, new construction or improvement on existing property is exempt from most real estate taxes for 10 years.

This new legislation would "phase down" that abatement for new residential construction over a decade, starting at 100%, then 90% the next year, 80% the following year, and so on.



Homeowners with a current abatement would not lose it.

The bill was passed by the committee of the whole but still needs final passage.



Mayor Jim Kenney's office tells Action News it supports the abatement phase-down in concept but wants to delay when it would take effect.

A study conducted for City Council estimates the change would generate an additional $265-million in tax revenue for the city and the school district over a decade.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiataxeshomeconstruction
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sources: State Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell to face criminal charges
Mysteries remain after Pa. mom's arrest in deaths of 2 children
State police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia
6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive Telethon
Woman found stabbed to death in Camden's Farnham Park
Thief caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in Fairmount
Show More
Pottsville woman sentenced in 'Grandparents Scheme'
Tips to prevent 'porch pirates' from stealing packages
Sneak peek into historic transformation at Walt Disney World's Epcot
Truck filled with Mayfair Christmas decorations stolen from business
Accident leaves 1 dead in Upper Pittsgrove Township
More TOP STORIES News