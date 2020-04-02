PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Council will hold a remote meeting on Thursday to vote on an emergency $85 million appropriation to help the city contain and mitigate the coronavirus outbreak.
This measure is the only bill on the agenda. There will be public comment on the appropriation only, and those who will speak had to submit their information by Wednesday evening.
Council says the money will fund a variety of operations and initiatives.
With social distancing guidelines in place, City Council's information technology department helped organize this remote meeting which the public can watch online.
The city also announced additional food distribution sites will open on Thursday, bringing the total number of city-supported food sites to 40.
On Monday, which was the first distribution day, staff and volunteers packed more than 4,600 boxes of food for families in need.
As for Thursday's distribution, staff and volunteers nearly quadrupled that number, packing 16,000 boxes.
"We are tracking these sites to determine any changes and supports that are needed, and in addition to these 40 sites, we continue to support and work with local pantries," according to Deputy Mayor Cynthia Figueroa.
The boxes of food will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Thursdays.
Each household receives one box.
Philadelphia expands food access and votes on emergency funding for COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More