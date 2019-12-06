'Climate Strike' student protesters marching in Philly

This is the second time this fall that students have marched in Center City.
. Dozens of students skipping class today and holding a rally in Center City. They are calling for something to be done about climate change. Updates @6abc pic.twitter.com/6Ulhu0PzWi— Gray Hall (@GrayHall6abc) December 6, 2019
A march was held in September outside of Philadelphia City Hall.
Today's "Climate Strike" protest is occurring across the street at Paine Plaza.
Other rallies with students are planned across the world as the United Nations holds its annual climate conference.