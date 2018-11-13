POLITICS

CNN sues Trump administration, demanding return of Acosta to White House

President Trump sparred with CNN's Jim Acosta at a news conference Wednesday. A White House staffer took his microphone before Trump called him a "rude, terrible person."

WASHINGTON --
CNN is suing the Trump administration, demanding that correspondent Jim Acosta's press credentials to cover the White House be returned.


The administration revoked them last week following President Trump's contentious news conference, where Acosta refused to give up a microphone when the president said he didn't want to hear anything more from him.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Washington, D.C., District Court. CNN claims the revocation of Acosta's press pass violates the constitutional rights to freedom on the press and due process. CNN is asking for an immediate restraining order to return Acosta to the White House.

There was no immediate comment from the administration.


