NEW YORK --President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has reached a new plea deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, ABC News has learned.
Cohen is expected to plead guilty to making false statements to congressional committees investigating collusion between Russia and Donald Trump.
Cohen served as Trump's personal lawyer for a decade and has previously pleaded guilty to making illegal campaign contributions for his role in the payouts to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, who both claim to have had affairs with Trump.
Cohen is expected to appear in federal court in Lower Manhattan Thursday morning.
