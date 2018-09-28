EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4361414" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and discussed the FBI investigation of the allegations against the judge.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted along party lines to advance Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor.The 11-10 vote Friday came just one day after Republicans heard testimony from Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teens. Kavanaugh denied the accusation.At the last minute, Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, said he could not promise to vote for Kavanaugh on the Senate floor and called for a delay of up to a week for a further investigation.Republicans voted to move ahead with Kavanaugh's nomination.Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley noted the timing on Senate vote was up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.-----