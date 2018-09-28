U.S. & WORLD

Judiciary Committee votes to send Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to full Senate

The Senate Judiciary Committee debated Brett Kavanaugh's U.S. Supreme Court nomination and took a vote Friday afternoon.

By LISA MASCARO, ALAN FRAM and CATHERINE LUCEY
WASHINGTON --
The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted along party lines to advance Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor.

The 11-10 vote Friday came just one day after Republicans heard testimony from Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teens. Kavanaugh denied the accusation.

At the last minute, Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, said he could not promise to vote for Kavanaugh on the Senate floor and called for a delay of up to a week for a further investigation.

Republicans voted to move ahead with Kavanaugh's nomination.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley noted the timing on Senate vote was up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
