U.S. & WORLD

Congressman brags about speeding to officer during traffic stop

EMBED </>More Videos

Congressman brags about speeding to officer during traffic stop. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 15, 2018. (WPVI)

A Republican congressman from Arizona bragged to a police officer during a traffic stop about his need for speed.

And it was all caught on the officer's body camera.

Representative Paul Mosley was bragging about driving at speeds of 140 miles per hour at times, just to get home to his wife.

He told the officer he should let him off the hook for driving 97 in a 55 mile per hour zone, because he has immunity as a government official.

The incident occurred back in March.

Lawmakers are given some legislative immunity, but it's limited to help them avoid missing votes, not to avoid traffic tickets.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldspeedingtraffic stop
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Facebook removes 652 accounts linked to Russia, Iran
What Cohen's plea, Manafort's verdict mean for Trump
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
What Cohen's plea, Manafort's verdict mean for Trump
Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Sexual abuse in the PA Catholic Church | Inside Story
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News