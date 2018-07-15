Congressman brags about speeding to officer during traffic stop

A Republican congressman from Arizona bragged to a police officer during a traffic stop about his need for speed.And it was all caught on the officer's body camera.Representative Paul Mosley was bragging about driving at speeds of 140 miles per hour at times, just to get home to his wife.He told the officer he should let him off the hook for driving 97 in a 55 mile per hour zone, because he has immunity as a government official.The incident occurred back in March.Lawmakers are given some legislative immunity, but it's limited to help them avoid missing votes, not to avoid traffic tickets.------