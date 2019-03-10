Politics

Congressmen have debate about Nickelback on House Floor

Congressman have debate about Nickelback on House Floor. Gray Hall reports during Action News at noon on March 10, 2019.

A situation on the House Floor in Washington this week shows politicians' lighter side of the law.

On Thursday, a debate about the rock band "Nickelback" came up during discussions on an election reform bill.

And it ended with a few laughs.

The gentleman later admitted they both had Nickelback on their playlists.

There was one mistake though, the rock band's first hit on the US Billboard Hot 100 was in 2001, not the 90s.

-----
