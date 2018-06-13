POLITICS

'Sloppy bookkeeping' led to $924 million in accounting mistakes in Philly budget; City Controller launches investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

'Sloppy bookkeeping' led to $924M in accounting mistakes in Philly budget (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart released a report Tuesday night stating $33.3 million is missing from the City of Philadelphia's main cash account. Besides financial discrepancies, the report also found issues ranging from outdated technology to inadequate staffing.

"My office has opened a fraud investigation," Rhynhart said.

According to the report, the discrepancy dates back several years. The report states other city accounts have not been reconciled by the Treasurer's Office, some since 2010.

EMBED More News Videos

City of Philadelphia audit reveals $924M in accounting errors: as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., June 12, 2018



"We don't know at this point if it is fraudulent or just was put into the wrong account and can't be found, but we need to address it with urgency," said Rhynhart.

The report goes on to say sloppy bookkeeping led to $924 million in accounting mistakes.

"The city's finance department accountants fixed it once we brought it to their attention, but that's not the way it's supposed to work," she said.

Mayor Jim Kenney said the money isn't missing.

"It's like your checkbook, you have to balance it every month and it hasn't been balanced in a while," he said. "It's not something we want, it's not something we necessarily caused, but we are fixing it."

An outside accounting firm will go through the city receipts for every single day over the course of the past three years. The mayor has also created a reconciliation task force to address the problem.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsphilly newsbudgetphiladelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
What Cohen's plea, Manafort's verdict mean for Trump
Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Sexual abuse in the PA Catholic Church | Inside Story
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Authorities investigate homicide in Ardmore
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Show More
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
More News