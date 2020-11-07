2020 presidential election

Crowds gather in streets of Philadelphia after Joe Biden elected president

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People took to the streets of Philadelphia to react to the announcement Saturday of Joe Biden being elected the next president of the United States.

A number of celebrations erupted around the city, including outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center. All eyes had been focused on the center, where ballots cast in Philadelphia have been counted since Election Day.

There are roughly 62,000 mail ballots remaining to be counted across Pennsylvania. Biden has won the overwhelming majority of mail ballots cast in the state.

ABC News characterized Joe Biden as the apparent winner in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 vote threshold needed to capture the presidency.

RELATED: Joe Biden is the apparent president-elect, vowing new direction for divided US
ABC News can characterize Joe Biden as the apparent winner in Pennsylvania -- a win that makes him president-elect.



PHOTOS: Images of the reaction in Philadelphia after Biden named president-elect


One group cheered, another did not when Joe Biden was named president-elect.





Applauds and cheers could be heard in South Philadelphia.



On Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill, people ran to the corners, holding Biden signs as cars blared their horns.



INDEPENDENCE MALL



Over at Independence Mall, a large group gathered in support of Biden as music played.



Chopper 6 showed the growing crowd Saturday afternoon near the Liberty Bell.

Chopper 6 was live over Independence Mall as people reacted to Joe Biden being name president-elect.



So far the celebration at Independence Mall has been peaceful. Market Street has been shut between Independence Mall and the Constitution Center.

There are some social distancing measures in place to keep people safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The rally was already scheduled. Organizers said it was taking place to speak out for democracy and making sure every vote was being counted.

Many people took to the streets of Philadelphia to react to the announcement of Joe Biden being elected the next president of the United States.



About an hour before it was set to start, the race was called for Biden.

Mayor Jim Kenney spoke at the rally and said this was like a second Super Bowl for him.

"I'm waiting for the parade," Kenney said.

Kenney also tweeted his reaction, "Congratulations, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Our best days still lie ahead."

He added, "Thank you, Philadelphia. This week, you showed patience while under pressure and dignity in face of criticism. Here, in America's birthplace, we defended our democracy and showed the world that #PhillyVotes."



The rally then turned into a march down Market Street.



Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.

Trump refused to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting.

CHASE CENTER



Outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, the crowds of Biden supporters grew with many planning to stay well into the evening to catch a glimpse of the president-elect.





ABC News has contributed to this report.
