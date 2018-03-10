POLITICS

Daylin Leach offers to return some campaign donations

Watch the report from Action News at 6 p.m. on March 10, 2018. (WPVI)

Embattled Montgomery County lawmaker Daylin Leach, who already announced he would not run for congress amid a sexual harassment scandal, now says he's offering to return some campaign donations.

The current democratic state senator had been vying for the 7th District seat of incumbent Pat Meehan.

But that gerrymandered district was reconfigured after a recent court-ordered redistricting.

Leach says he will not seek office for the newly formed 4th District.

