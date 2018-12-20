POLITICS

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis to step down in February

EMBED </>More Videos

James Mattis retiring as Secretary of Defense

WASHINGTON --
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis will leave his role in February 2019, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.

"Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position," Mattis said in a resignation letter.

Mattis' last day will be Feb. 28, 2019.

In a series of tweets, Trump characterized Mattis' departure as a retirement, adding that "tremendous progress has been made" during Mattis' time in office.

"General Mattis was a great help to me in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations...I greatly thank Jim for his service!" Trump said of Mattis.

Trump said he will name Mattis' successor shortly.

Trump's announcement comes a day after he surprised U.S. allies and members of Congress by announcing the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpgovernmentwashington d.c.u.s. & world
POLITICS
Trump proposes rule requiring job for food stamps
Trump tells GOP leaders he won't sign bill to avoid shutdown
Trump pulling out of Syria. Might Afghanistan be next?
Veteran launches GoFundMe to pay for Trump wall
More Politics
Top Stories
Former Lehigh University student accused of poisoning roommate
Trump tells GOP leaders he won't sign bill to avoid shutdown
Students raise $2,500 for employee whose son is battling cancer
Lincoln University basketball players arrested after alleged altercation
Man accused of shooting Philly cop rejects plea deal
Manny Machado in Philadelphia to meet with Phillies
'Jersey Shore' star's ex accused of $25,000 extortion attempt
Wolf calls for 'serious' look at legalizing recreational pot
Show More
Veteran launches GoFundMe to pay for Trump wall
Officials: Missing 8-year-old Camden boy located
Father gives baby to neighbor to save from Camden fire
Phila. man searching for 911 caller who helped save his life
Boyertown Board of Directors votes to arm school police officers
More News