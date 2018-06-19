Under normal circumstances, we wouldn’t hesitate to answer the call. But given what we know about the policies currently in effect at the border, I can’t in good conscience send Delawareans to help with that mission. — Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) June 19, 2018

If President Trump revokes the current inhumane policy of separating children from their parents, Delaware will be first in line to assist our sister states in securing the border. — Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) June 19, 2018

Delaware's governor is turning down a request to send National Guard troops to the southwest border.Gov. John Carney, a Democrat, said Tuesday that he won't use the guard in support of the Trump administration's policy of separating immigrant children from their families. He said the state received a request Tuesday to send troops to the border.In a statement, Carney said Delaware will help at the border if President Donald Trump revokes the current policy.Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, also announced Tuesday that they were recalling Guard troops and resources deployed to the border in protest of the Trump administration's policy.------