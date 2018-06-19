POLITICS

Delaware governor turns down request to send Guard to border

Del. governor turns down request to send Guard to border. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on June 19, 2018. (WPVI)

DOVER, Del. --
Delaware's governor is turning down a request to send National Guard troops to the southwest border.

Gov. John Carney, a Democrat, said Tuesday that he won't use the guard in support of the Trump administration's policy of separating immigrant children from their families. He said the state received a request Tuesday to send troops to the border.


In a statement, Carney said Delaware will help at the border if President Donald Trump revokes the current policy.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, also announced Tuesday that they were recalling Guard troops and resources deployed to the border in protest of the Trump administration's policy.

