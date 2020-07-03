WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The bars in Delaware's popular beach towns are now closed indefinitely.
Governor John Carney gave the order, which started Friday, impacting Lewes, Rehoboth and Dewey beaches.
The First State is trying to contain an increase of cases in the area.
Carney talked about the decision during an interview Friday morning on GMA.
"We've closed down the bars because we have had a little bit of an outbreak there in the young adult demographic at the beach areas. So we're asking people to be careful, to wear masks, to social distance on the beach, but to have fun. Enjoy the outdoors in particular but no large gatherings, but enjoy a BBQ with your family," the governor said.
Carney went on to say that visitors are still welcome as long as they follow state and local guidelines.
Unlike Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Delaware does not have a travel advisory in place at this time.
Delaware governor urges caution after COVID-19 outbreak at beach bars
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News