Delaware officials discuss new criminal-record expungement process

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- State leaders in Delaware held a fair to discuss the new legislation aimed at giving people with criminal records a second chance.The event took place in Wilmington on Sunday, a day after the Adult Expungement Reform Act went in effect.Senator Darius Brown who sponsored the legislation joined leaders from several organizations to discuss the proposal.Their goal was to explain the new process of filing petitions to expunge certain charges from criminal records.The hope is that the new law will help people get back on their feet and find jobs and housing.