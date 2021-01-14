presidential inauguration

Delaware pastor to deliver benediction at President-elect Biden's inauguration

By
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- As details begin to emerge about the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden next week, we're now hearing from one man who will play a very important role.

Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman is the pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington.

He will have the honor of delivering the benediction, which is the blessing at the end of the inaugural ceremony.

"I began to feel the significance of standing in that very same spot, a building erected by slaves, desecrated by this mob. And yet here we are. Our legacy as a nation when it comes to the peaceful transfer of power is still intact. And so I feel like I'm representing a whole lot," Beaman told Action News.

Beaman has known the Biden family for nearly 30 years. He was very close with the late Beau Biden.

He says the president-elect is uniquely suited to meet the challenges of this moment in time.

The inauguration will be held on January 20.

The following participants will join the 59th Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony:
  • Invocation - Father Leo J. O'Donovan

  • Pledge of Allegiance - Andrea Hall

  • National Anthem - Lady Gaga


  • Poetry Reading - Amanda Gorman

  • Musical Performance - Jennifer Lopez

  • Benediction - Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman


