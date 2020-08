Delaware buzzing as Democratic National Convention gets underway

EMBED >More News Videos A small business owner from Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, participated in the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17.

EMBED >More News Videos Former NJ Gov. Christine Whitman, a Republican, speaks at the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17.

What's the 2020 DNC speaker lineup?

Theme of the evening: "We the People"

Senator Bernie Sanders

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto

Governor Andrew Cuomo

Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Representative Jim Clyburn

Convention Chairman Representative Bennie Thompson

Representative Gwen Moore

Former Governor John Kasich

Senator Doug Jones

Senator Amy Klobuchar

Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Theme of the evening: "Leadership Matters"

Former Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Former Secretary of State John Kerry

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester

Former President Bill Clinton

Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden

Theme of the evening: "A More Perfect Union"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Senator Elizabeth Warren

Governor Tony Evers

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords

Senator Kamala Harris, the Vice Presidential Nominee

Former President Barack Obama

EMBED >More News Videos Kamala Harris has represented California in the U.S. Senate since 2017. Harris served two terms as the district attorney in San Francisco and was California's attorney general, the first woman of color to hold that office.

Theme of the evening: "America's Promise"

Senator Cory Booker

Governor Gavin Newsom

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Senator Tammy Baldwin

Senator Tammy Duckworth

Senator Chris Coons

The Biden Family

Former Vice President Joe Biden

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington, Delaware is buzzing as a virtual Democratic National Convention gets underway on Monday night."I've never seen this place crowded like this ever. Delaware is usually pretty quiet," said Monica Green.Gates are going up, security are manning posts, and media trucks from across the country are camped outside the Chase Center in Wilmington."This is so exciting. Wilmington isn't a place where a lot happens, but then you remember this is where Joe Biden is from," said Lauren Hunterberger.Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris will accept nominations in the First State.New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is a co-chair of the Convention and says digital festivities won't lose the luster of an in-person event."We have to acknowledge right up front this is not a normal reality. This is not a normal Convention. This is an unconventional Convention," said Gov Murphy. "People now, whether they like it or not. We've all gotten used to a virtual reality. The lineup is extraordinary," he said.Opening night kicked off with a national anthem performed virtually by a multicultural choir. Singers representing all 50 states, including the Keystone State Boychoir, Pennsylvania Girlchoir, Garden State Girlchoir and New Jersey Boychoir."For Wilmington, this is busy and it will only get busier throughout the week," said Bob Hunterberger.Residents are eager at the chance of getting a glimpse of the democratic duo in person, while realizing a virtual convention could be just as impactful.Here's what we know about speaker lineup and other events scheduled for each day as announced by the Democratic National Committee On Tuesday night, Biden will be formally nominated by a pre-recorded roll call vote of the 57 state and territorial delegations.Harris is slated to give her acceptance speech at the Chase Center, a large event space on the waterfront in Wilmington, Delaware, the Biden campaign confirmed Thursday.Biden will formally accept the party's nomination from Wilmington's Chase Center on Thursday evening.