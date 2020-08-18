Delaware buzzing as Democratic National Convention gets underway

"I've never seen this place crowded like this ever. Delaware is usually pretty quiet," said Monica Green.
Gates are going up, security are manning posts, and media trucks from across the country are camped outside the Chase Center in Wilmington.
"This is so exciting. Wilmington isn't a place where a lot happens, but then you remember this is where Joe Biden is from," said Lauren Hunterberger.
Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris will accept nominations in the First State.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is a co-chair of the Convention and says digital festivities won't lose the luster of an in-person event.
"We have to acknowledge right up front this is not a normal reality. This is not a normal Convention. This is an unconventional Convention," said Gov Murphy. "People now, whether they like it or not. We've all gotten used to a virtual reality. The lineup is extraordinary," he said.
Opening night kicked off with a national anthem performed virtually by a multicultural choir. Singers representing all 50 states, including the Keystone State Boychoir, Pennsylvania Girlchoir, Garden State Girlchoir and New Jersey Boychoir.
"For Wilmington, this is busy and it will only get busier throughout the week," said Bob Hunterberger.
Residents are eager at the chance of getting a glimpse of the democratic duo in person, while realizing a virtual convention could be just as impactful.
What's the 2020 DNC speaker lineup?
Here's what we know about speaker lineup and other events scheduled for each day as announced by the Democratic National Committee:
Monday, Aug. 17
- Theme of the evening: "We the People"
- Senator Bernie Sanders
- Senator Catherine Cortez Masto
- Governor Andrew Cuomo
- Governor Gretchen Whitmer
- Representative Jim Clyburn
- Convention Chairman Representative Bennie Thompson
- Representative Gwen Moore
- Former Governor John Kasich
- Senator Doug Jones
- Senator Amy Klobuchar
- Former First Lady Michelle Obama
Tuesday, Aug. 18
- Theme of the evening: "Leadership Matters"
- Former Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates
- Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
- Former Secretary of State John Kerry
- Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
- Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester
- Former President Bill Clinton
- Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden
On Tuesday night, Biden will be formally nominated by a pre-recorded roll call vote of the 57 state and territorial delegations.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
- Theme of the evening: "A More Perfect Union"
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
- Senator Elizabeth Warren
- Governor Tony Evers
- Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham
- Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords
- Senator Kamala Harris, the Vice Presidential Nominee
- Former President Barack Obama
Harris is slated to give her acceptance speech at the Chase Center, a large event space on the waterfront in Wilmington, Delaware, the Biden campaign confirmed Thursday.
Thursday, Aug. 20
- Theme of the evening: "America's Promise"
- Senator Cory Booker
- Governor Gavin Newsom
- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Senator Tammy Baldwin
- Senator Tammy Duckworth
- Senator Chris Coons
- The Biden Family
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
Biden will formally accept the party's nomination from Wilmington's Chase Center on Thursday evening.