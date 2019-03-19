Politics

Delaware mayor says Irish slavery retweet was mistake

WILMINGTON, Del. -- A Delaware mayor says it was an "innocent mistake" when he shared a post echoing white nationalist views on Twitter.

The News Journal reports the office of Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki says the post was "inadvertently retweeted" over St. Patrick's Day weekend.

The screenshot of a tweet saluted Irish immigrants, saying: "Shout out to all of the Irish people who's families were enslaved, came to the US for a better life, worked in factories and then got called 'privileged' & blamed for slavery by beta male, soy drinking hypocrites & depressed feminists."

The newspaper says white nationalists often promote a false narrative that Irish immigrants were enslaved. In fact, many came to the U.S. as indentured servants, with rights under contract that no slave ever had.

