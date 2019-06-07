The Diamond State will ban single-use plastic bags at big retailers and chains starting in 2021.
The Senate approved the bill Thursday, sending it to Governor John Carney, who says he will sign it.
Lawmakers say it's obviously an environmental issue but plastic bags also contribute to litter, clog storm drains and recycling equipment and can pose a choking danger to animals.
Plastic bags for produce, deli and seafood products will still be allowed.
Delaware to ban single-use plastic bags starting in 2021
