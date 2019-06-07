Politics

Delaware to ban single-use plastic bags starting in 2021

The Diamond State will ban single-use plastic bags at big retailers and chains starting in 2021.

The Senate approved the bill Thursday, sending it to Governor John Carney, who says he will sign it.

Lawmakers say it's obviously an environmental issue but plastic bags also contribute to litter, clog storm drains and recycling equipment and can pose a choking danger to animals.

Plastic bags for produce, deli and seafood products will still be allowed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsplastic bagsdelaware news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dominican authorities say tourist died of heart attack
Eagles, Wentz agreed to terms on 4-year contract extension
The important role of 'Rosie the Riveter' during WWII
Couple says they got ill at resort complex where 3 Americans died
Over 500-year-old oak tree topples in Salem, New Jersey
Sources: Some Philly police officers on leave over social media posts
Police: 2 sought in stabbing of McDonald's employee in Philly
Show More
4 arrested after robbery at Brookhaven Walgreens
Hotel casting doubt on Delaware woman's vacation attack story
4 Ridley High School seniors end school year on "positive note"
Trenton parachute company remembers unique role in D-Day
Police search for armed Fishtown robbery suspects
More TOP STORIES News