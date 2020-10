Delaware County ballot drop boxes open today | Here's what you need to know

Below is a list of the locations of the ballot drop boxes, as well as hours of operation for each:

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Delaware County voters who have completed mail-in ballots can drop them off at any of 35 ballot drop boxes placed around the county. The county says each of these ballots drop boxes is secured in place, locked and sealed. They are all also under 24-hour video surveillance.County election personnel will collect the ballots daily.The majority of the boxes will be accessible 24 hours a day, through 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 3.: Municipal/Police Building, 1 W. Providence Road, Aldan. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.John Meyers Building, 1092 Bethel Road, Garnet Valley. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.: Municipal Center, 2 Cambridge Road, Brookhaven. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.: Crozer Library, 620 Engle St., Chester. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.: Chester City Hall, 1 E. 4th St., Chester. Mon - Fri: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Municipal Complex, 30 S. Springfield Road, Clifton Heights. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.: Collingdale Public Library, 800 MacDade Blvd., Collingdale. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.: Police Station/Municipal Building, 222 Spruce St., Colwyn. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.: Rachel Kohl Library, 687 Smithbridge Road, Glen Mills. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.: Darby Borough Recreation Center, 1022 Ridge Ave., Darby. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.: Darby Township Police Administration Building, 2 Studevan Plaza, Sharon Hill. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.: Community Center, 155 Lexington Ave., E. Lansdowne. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.: Lighthouse Hall 1401 E. 9th St., Eddystone. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.Township Building, 1000 Gradyville Road, Edgmont. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.: Folcroft Public Library, 1725 Delmar Drive, Folcroft. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.: Haverford Administrative Building, 1014 Darby Road, Havertown. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.: Fire Station 26 N. Highland Ave. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.: Municipal Building 1410 Market St., Linwood. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.Marcus Hook Community Center, 7 West Delaware Ave., Marcus Hook. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.: Marple Public Library 227 S. Sproul Road, Broomall. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.: Media Borough Hall 301 N. Jackson St., Media. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.: Government Center Building, 201 W. Front St., Media. Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays: 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. - noon.: Municipal/Police Building, 9 Park Ave., Millbourne. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.: Helen Kate Furness Library, 100 N. Providence, Wallingford. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.: Radnor Township Building, 301 Iven Ave. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.: Hedgerow Theatre, 64 Rose Valley Road, Rose Valley. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.: Borough Hall 212 Unity Terrace, Rutledge. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.: Borough Hall 250 Sharon Ave., Sharon Hill. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.: Springfield Township Library, 70 Powell Road, Springfield. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.: Swarthmore Borough Building/Library, 121 Park Ave., Swarthmore. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.: Furey Road Field House (behind Police Dept), 8500 Furey Road, Aston. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.: Upper Darby Municipal Building, 100 Garrett Road, Upper Darby. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3., Delaware County Department of Human Services, 20 S. 69th St., 4th floor, Upper Darby. Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.: District Court Building, 935 N. Providence Road, Media. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.: Yeadon Public Library, 809 Longacre Blvd. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.