2020 presidential election

Democratic debate: Joe Biden pushes for Obamacare reform over Medicare for all

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., listens during a Democratic presidential primary debate, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA -- Former Vice President Joe Biden is continuing to push for modifications to Obama-era health care reforms over the holistic "Medicare for all" proposals from two of his Democratic presidential rivals.

In Wednesday night's Democratic debate, Biden argued that voters are hesitant to make the transformative, government-backed changes pushed by candidates including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Biden says he doesn't want to force anyone to give up private health insurance.

Warren says that she wants to "bring as many people in and get as much help to the American people as fast as we can."

When questioning came to Sanders, he responded: "Thank you, I wrote the damn bill."
