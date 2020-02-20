2020 presidential election

Democratic candidates sound off on possibility of contested convention during Nevada debate

LAS VEGAS -- Bernie Sanders is the only Democratic candidate on the debate stage who thinks the candidate with the most delegates should win the party's presidential nomination even if he or she doesn't have a majority.

His rivals on Wednesday night in Las Vegas say the party should follow its rules at the Democratic convention rather than handing the nomination to someone without 50% of delegates.

It sets up a clash should the primary season end without a clear winner, giving way to a contested convention. Delegates are picked up through state parties and caucuses, and party rules state a candidate needs a majority to become the nominee.

If no candidate hits that threshold initially, superdelegates would be allowed to vote on a second ballot. They include members of Congress and other party leaders. Sanders' campaign fought in 2016 to eliminate superdelegate votes in the first stage after the majority of them sided with Hillary Clinton.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbernie sandersdebatedemocrats2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bloomberg, Sanders under fierce attack at Democrats' Nevada debate
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AP FACT CHECK: Dems' debate flubs; Trump untruths at rally
Buttigieg calls out Bloomberg, Sanders as 'most polarizing figures' in race
Sanders says he's 'disowning' his sexist backers
Klobuchar says Myon Burrell case should be reviewed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chester abduction leads to gunfire in Boothwyn: Police
The disappearance of Imbo and Petrone | 6abc True Crime
Philly woman adopts 4 kids from same family
3 men, 1 woman hurt in North Philly shooting: Police
Fire at site where 4 bodies found in Delaware tents
2 deceased newborns discovered at NJ recycling center
Montco couple celebrates 77th wedding anniversary
Show More
Homicide under investigation in Willingboro: Sources
Bloomberg, Sanders under fierce attack at Democrats' Nevada debate
Knife-wielding intruder wanted in Chester County
Father charged after 4-year-old accidentally shoots self in Browns Mills
Pennington senior comes up big on the basketball court
More TOP STORIES News