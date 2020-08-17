Politics

Democratic Party chair wants to end presidential caucuses

He didn't specifically name Iowa, but his position would represent a seismic shift in the party's traditions.
By Bill Barrow
Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez said Monday that the handful of 2020 presidential caucuses should be the last the party ever holds.

He didn't specifically name Iowa, which for decades has led off the nominating calendar, but his position would represent a seismic shift in the party's traditions.

Perez's term as chair will end before the 2024 nominating calendar is determined. But he told The Associated Press on the opening day of the Democratic National Convention that he plans to "use the bully pulpit as a former chair to make sure we continue the progress" of changes after the bitter 2016 primary fight between nominee Hillary Clinton and runner-up Bernie Sanders.

EMBED More News Videos

As the DNC kicks off, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls back House members to tackle the postal service crisis.



Among the changes was to push states toward primaries and at least require the remaining caucus states like Iowa to create a paper ballot system. The Iowa caucuses were chaotic this year, with state and national party officials spending days trying to determine the winner.

Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses, as well as New Hampshire's status as the first primary state a week later, are further threatened in the Democratic pecking order because the states are overwhelmingly white, while the national party is much more diverse.

That gap was underscored this year when eventual nominee Joe Biden finished fourth in Iowa and fifth in New Hampshire, only to dominate the nominating fight over the ensuing months once more diverse states voted.

Perez wouldn't comment on whether he thinks Iowa or New Hampshire should give up or share their leadoff spots. But he said the demographics "will undoubtedly come up" in future party discussions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdnc 2020democratsu.s. & worldiowa caucuses
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy standing near ice cream truck struck by hit-and-run driver: Police
People living in Philly encampments told to leave by Tuesday morning
'It's essential': Local officials address USPS workload, delays
Violence in Philly is surging. Will a new plan work?
Parents of special needs children push for in-person learning
Everything to know about the 2020 Democratic National Convention
UNC-Chapel Hill shifts classes online as 130 test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Pizza Hut to close up to 300 locations
You might notice your take home income increase next month
Teen picking up pizza shot and killed in car: Police
PSE&G reimbursing customers after Isaias
Michelle Obama to highlight Biden's character in DNC speech
More TOP STORIES News