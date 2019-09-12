Politics

Democratic presidential candidates face pivotal debate night

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) -- The attention at tonight's debate will be on the three front-runners center stage.

So the pressure is on the other contenders who are not in the middle of the stage to make an impression - to find a new storyline- that pushes them into double digits in the polls.

Tonight in Houston, Texas, 10 candidates take the stage here at Texas Southern University. It's the first time many of the top contenders will face off and the sense here is that a lot is at stake- especially as candidates in the single digits try to make an impact.

We spoke with ABC Political Director Rick Klein. He said, "It's a potential pivot point in the race. Up until this time you've never had all of the contenders on one stage at one time. You haven't even had one night of debating. Although there are still 10 and 10 is a lot but it's less than 20. This is the time that the voters can start to focus in on the differences. To have the two front-running candidates at this moment, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, up for the first time. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris haven't shared a stage before."

In the most recent ABC/Washington Post Poll, Joe Biden holds a strong lead with 27 percent. Sanders with 19 and Warren at 17 percent up 6 points from July. Biden is still viewed as having the best chance to defeat Trump in the ABC/Washington Post poll. But Democratic voters don't necessarily view him as the candidate who would be the best president. Still, he has a target on his back and will likely be fending off attacks from everyone on the stage.

Klein said, "I think it's a big moment. I think the candidates recognize that this is a different moment in the campaign."
