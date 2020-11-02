2020 presidential election

Election 2020: Kamala Harris rallies in Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris isn't uttering President Donald Trump's name as she campaigns in Pennsylvania.

Instead, Joe Biden's running mate is referring to him as "you know who" or "the other guy."

She told a crowd in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Monday: "I'm kinda done talking about the guy in the White House. If y'all don't mind, I'm just gonna talk about Joe."

Any issues that may arise at Philadelphia polling places tomorrow will be addressed by a number of task forces ready to take on the job of combatting voter suppression.



The event was billed as a get-out-the-vote rally focused on Latinos, who make up roughly 30% of the city's population. Harris largely stuck to her standard campaign speech, highlighting the differences between Trump and Biden.

She says Biden understands hard work, determination and faith can get people through difficult times. She says, "He believes in the American people, and he believes in the strength of who we are as a nation."

On Monday night, Harris will rally at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, where she will be joined by singer-songwriter John Legend.



Earlier in the day, Harris made an unscheduled stop at a Fresh Grocer in Philadelphia's Wynnfield Heights section where she talked to and greeted a few dozen people outside.
She then made a second unscheduled stop at Porky's Point in Hunting Park to pick up food for campaign volunteers.

The groundswell of early voting for the 2020 election is due in part to the youth vote.



Vice President Mike Pence has also been in Pennsylvania Monday for a Make America Great Again rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania where he emphasized economic issues and warned people that the Biden-Harris ticket would be bad for fracking. He held another rally in Erie.

Joe Biden started the day in Cleveland, Ohio to encourage Ohioans to vote. By Monday afternoon, he was in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, and also spoke to voters in Pittsburgh. Lady Gaga is expected to join him in a rally Tuesday night.

President Donald Trump started the day in Fayetteville, North Carolina. It was his first of five stops Monday in battleground states.
