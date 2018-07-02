IMMIGRATION

Demonstrators rally outside of Philadelphia's ICE office

EMBED </>More Videos

Rally against ICE in Center City: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., July 2, 2018 (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Protesters took to the streets of Center City Monday evening calling for the abolishment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as demonstrators held signs and rallied for change in front of the ICE office at 8th and Market streets.

The rally comes after hundreds of immigrant families were separated at the US / Mexico border.

In addition to abolishing ICE, the demonstrators also called for the Berks County Family Detention Center to close.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsphilly newsICEprotestrallyimmigration
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IMMIGRATION
Court strikes down Trump push to cut 'sanctuary city' funds
Kenney: Philly not renewing data sharing agreement with ICE
Immigrant held after Army base pizza delivery released
Several arrested at immigration policy protest
Son surprises dad with baseball glove he has wanted for 50 years
More immigration
POLITICS
Mayor Jim Kenney celebrates birthday reading 'Mean Tweets'
Grand jury report on Catholic Church sexual abuse set to be released | Inside Story
Trump appears to change story on meeting with Russian lawyer
Radio hosts suspended for slur against Sikh AG return to air
Venezuela's Maduro: Drone attack was attempt to kill him
More Politics
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News