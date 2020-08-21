DNC 2020 festivities wrap up in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The tents and security perimeter came down on Friday morning, the day after the finale of the Democratic National Convention.The main event was supposed to be hundreds of miles away, but instead, Joe Biden took the stage in Wilmington on Thursday night to accept the Democratic Party's presidential nomination."It's very exciting. It's great. We heard all the speeches, and it was really inspiring," Shaloma Ghosh of Wilmington said,"I think everybody's excited, it means a lot to us. It's personal, and I think we are just really happy for him and the family," added Amy Olin of Wilmington.Fireworks lit the Delaware sky, capping the end of the DNC, where Joe Biden vowed to unite the country."Love is more powerful than hate. Hope is more powerful than fear, and light is more powerful than dark. This is our moment. This is our mission," Biden said in his address.Outside Biden and Harris waved to the crowd, which had formed for a drive-thru watch party.The Delaware delegation that would have traveled to Milwaukee got a front seat.People cheered from their cars."We're just really grateful to be part of this," exclaimed Aaron Goldstein of Wilmington.The Republican National Convention begins next week.