DNC: Delaware delegation watches from drive-thru watch party

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Joe Biden is accepting the Democratic presidential nomination Thursday night, achieving the pinnacle - so far - of his nearly five-decade political career on the final night of the most unorthodox national convention in modern history.

The former vice president is hoping the night helps the Democrats make progress toward not only unifying the diverse party but a deeply divided America as well.

Biden, who at 77 years old would be the oldest president ever elected, was to be feted by family and former foes as he becomes the Democratic Party's official standard bearer in the campaign to defeat President Donald Trump in November.

Early in the night, a group of supporters, including former rivals, cast Biden as uniquely prepared to help the nation recover from mounting crises.

"We know how important it is that we elect real leaders like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, people of honor and integrity, who hold justice close to their hearts and believe that the lives of my four black children matter," said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. She introduced a tribute to John Lewis, the Georgia congressman and civil rights leader who died last month.

Above all, Biden was expected to focus on uniting the nation as Americans grapple with the long and fearful health crisis, the related economic devastation, a national awakening on racial justice - and Trump, who stirs heated emotions from all sides.

Drive-thru watch party



Delawareans watched on from a drive-thru watch party just outside the Chase Center.

Invited residents and the Delaware delegation that would have been traveled to the Milwaukee were glued to the digital programming on the jumbotron.





"It feels like a drive-in movie, but it's so much bigger," said Kaitlyn Schury

"Coming to a convention has always been on a bucket list and being delegate has just been a wonderful experience this week," said Gary Duren.

"To be here tonight while he formally accepts the nomination means everything to me," said Nakishia Bailey

About 150 vehicles were at the event, all spaced more than 6 feet apart. Invitees were required to watch from their car seats.

Donna Duvall one of several residents passing by Thursday to stop to look through the fence line, as crews finish setting up outside the Chase Center.

"This is a once in a lifetime for me. Knowing that a convention is in the State of Delaware. Most people don't know where Delaware is," she said.

This is the fourth and final night of the digital Democratic National Convention, the night Biden will formally accept the party's nomination for president.

"We're really proud that we've been able to use some innovative techniques in order to put ordinary Americans front and center and more coming tonight," said David Bergstein, director of battleground state communications for the Democratic National Committee.

"Pennsylvanians are going to hear a great message tonight from Vice President Biden," said Bergstein. "Totally encompass his reason for running, what he's going to do for ordinary Americans."

And outside in the parking lot, an invitation-only drive-thru watch party is expected for Delaware delegates who would have gone to Milwaukee. About 150 cars are expected to socially distance in the lot, spectators will watch from their vehicles.

Local representatives speaking



Also on the lineup are some of Biden's former presidential primary opponents, including former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

"I'm trying to help the average American who hasn't had the chance to see Joe Biden, see him as I have come to know him for over 30 years," U.S. Senator Chris Coons of Delaware.

Coons, one of Biden's strongest supporters will also speak, spotlighting Delaware and how the state has shaped Biden.
"Politics in Delaware is more personal. It's more of a scale where we know each other. It is a state of neighbors and it's influenced his willingness to work across the aisle," he said.

Though not everyone showing up to the riverfront is a Biden supporter.



"There's a lot of people right here in Wilmington that do not support Joe Biden," said Tyler Boyer.

Still, the importance of the evening is not lost on those who live here.

"I'm so excited. My husband is so excited! Yes!!" said Donna Hutton.

Biden will formally accept the party's nomination from Wilmington's Chase Center on Thursday evening.
