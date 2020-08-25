donald trump jr

Donald Trump Jr., girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle speak at Republican convention's night 1 | WATCH

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Donald Trump Jr. is ridiculing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with name-calling in a fiery speech to the televised Republican National Convention.

But more broadly, President Donald Trump's eldest son is painting his father's opponent for the presidency as part of a movement aimed at stripping the nation of its most basic freedoms.

"In the past, both parties believed in the goodness of America," the younger Trump says. "This time, the other party is attacking the very principles on which our nation was founded," citing freedom of thought, speech, religion and the rule of law.

Mocking Biden's past meetings with Chinese leaders as vice president, he calls the Democrat "Beijing Biden" and pokes at his decades in the Senate and previously unsuccessful presidential bids by calling him "The Loch Ness Monster of the swamp."

But the younger Trump offered a full-throated support of his father's campaign theme that protests for racial justice are lawless, violent mobs intent on toppling long-honored past leaders.

He says, "It's almost like this election is shaping up to be church, work and school versus rioting, looting and vandalism.

Trump Jr. joins a list of family members slated to speak during the convention, including the president's children Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany, wife Melania and daughter-in-law Lara.

VIDEOS: Speakers on the 1st night of the 2020 RNC
EMBED More News Videos

Speakers from night 4 of the 2020 Republican National Convention: VIDEOS (1 of 15)

Sen. Tim Scott speaks at the 2020 Republican National Convention on Monday, Aug. 24.



Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, shared her own experience as the daughter of immigrants.

Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, serves as the national chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee 2020, the president's reelection campaign, and is focused specifically on fundraising. She and Trump Jr. often headline fundraising events together.

"You are capable, you are qualified, you are powerful, and you have the ability to choose your life and determine your destiny," she said.

EMBED More News Videos

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the national chair of Pres. Trump's reelection campaign, speaks at the 2020 Republican National Convention.



The opening night Monday highlighted the "Land of Promise," aiming to show how Trump helped renew the American dream. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the only Black Republican senator, gave the prominent closing speech.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnorth carolinapresident donald trumpdonald trump jrrnc 2020
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DONALD TRUMP JR
Dem candidates defend Kamala Harris from 'racist' attacks
Watch March 29 Inside Story: What polls say about Trump, 2020 and more
Watch the lighting of the National Christmas Tree
Donald Trump, Jr. to speak in Hershey, Pa.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gym issues apology after membership misunderstanding
Wildwood officer won't face charges after controversial arrest
Woman could have leg amputated after illegal street race
'It's going to be bad': Temple students, faculty protest in-person classes
Woman attacked during Mass offers words of forgiveness to suspect
AccuWeather Alert: Heat and Humidity Build Tuesday with the Potential for Severe Storms.
Philly salon takes some services outdoors during pandemic
Show More
Archdiocese of Philadelphia makes decision on fall sports
2020 RNC: GOP convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings
76ers fire coach Brett Brown
St. Louis couple, in RNC speech, defends show of guns
POLL: Who is most at fault for disappointing 76ers?
More TOP STORIES News