Coronavirus

Dr. Birx says COVID-19 deniers in White House gave Trump 'parallel' streams of data

WASHINGTON -- Dr. Deborah Birx says when she was coordinator of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, she had to grapple with COVID-19 deniers in the White House and that someone gave the president "parallel" streams of data that conflicted with hers.

Defending her tenure, Birx told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that she was at times censored by the Trump administration but denied ever withholding information.

Birx said she would see Trump "presenting graphs that I never made" and that "someone out there or someone inside was creating a parallel set of data and graphics that were shown to the president."

She added that in the White House, "There were people who definitely believed that this was a hoax."

EMBED More News Videos

U.S. hospital intensive care units in many parts of the country are straining under record numbers of COVID-19 patients.



Birx did not identify the COVID-19 deniers and said she did not know who was presenting the parallel data to Trump, but said she realizes now that Trump coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas was providing some of it.

Birx said in December that she would retire but was willing to first help President Joe Biden's team with its coronavirus response as needed. More than 25 million people have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 418,000 people have died in the U.S. since the pandemic began.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.donald trumpcoronavirusthe white house
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID in US: 40% of Americans live in areas running out of ICU space
Singapore Airlines hopes to be world's first fully-vaccinated airline
NFL giving free Super Bowl tickets to 7,500 health workers
Godiva Chocolates to close all North American stores due to pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds of first responders get COVID vaccine in Montgomery County
Baby abandoned on the side of the road found by Amazon driver
2 arrested during Philly vote count sent back to jail after Capitol rally attendance
Eagles officially name Nick Sirianni as new head coach
Cape May restaurant puts stylish spin on outdoor dining
Massive Facebook logout kicks users off social media platform
What 'vaccine passports' mean for your summer vacation
Show More
AccuWeather: Cold again today, light snow for some on Monday night
Shooting victim found dead outside NJ house party
Search for Marquan's killer: Trip for French fries turns deadly
YouTube star JoJo Siwa opens up about her sexuality
Highway patrol officer riding motorcycle hit by car in NE Philly
More TOP STORIES News