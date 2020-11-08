stolen car

Driver of stolen car causes head-on crash, damaging five cars in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said the driver of a stolen car got into a head-on crash that caused damage to four other cars in Southwest Philadelphia early Sunday.

Investigators said a man in his 20s was driving a stolen Honda with New Jersey registration when he hit a Lexus on 70th Street around 1:45 a.m.

According to police, the impact forced the Lexus to spin out of control, which led to three other cars getting hit.

Police said first responders had to free the driver from the stolen Honda.

He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

There were no other injuries reported in the crash.
