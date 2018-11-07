VOTE 2018

Election 2018 results: Here are the Senate, governors races to know on Wednesday morning

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC News analysts break down the Florida governor's race, which Democrat Andrew Gillum has conceded to Republican Ron DeSantis. (AP Images)

Both Republicans and Democrats had big wins overnight, with Republicans holding control of the Senate and Democrats gaining control of the House of Representatives.

In individual races for governor and senate seats, some remain too close to call while others have already claimed victory.

Here are the results of races with broader political significance that are officially over or that have been projected by ABC News.


Here are some of the most talked-about races that have not yet been officially called.



MORE MIDTERMS COVERAGE

These candidates made history on Tuesday
Health care, immigration high on voters' minds, AP survey
Celebrities, political figures head to the polls on Tuesday
Pelosi says Democrats will strive for bipartisanship
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselection 2018vote 2018electionvotingu.s. & worldrepublicansdemocratsted cruzbeto o'rourke
VOTE 2018
Georgia's Stacey Abrams aims to be 1st black female gov in US
Ky. clerk who refused gay marriage licenses loses re-election bid
Andrew Gillum concedes to Ron DeSantis in Florida gov race
Candidates who made history in Tuesday's midterm election
More vote 2018
POLITICS
Dems take the House: What it means for Trump
Too close to call in N.J. race between MacArthur & Kim
Georgia's Stacey Abrams aims to be 1st black female gov in US
Ky. clerk who refused gay marriage licenses loses re-election bid
More Politics
Top Stories
National Election Results and Trends from ABC News
Pennsylvania Election Results
New Jersey Election Results
Delaware Election Results
Dems take the House: What it means for Trump
Too close to call in N.J. race between MacArthur & Kim
Candidates who made history in Tuesday's midterm election
1 killed, 5 injured in Schuylkill crash; search for hit-and-run driver
Show More
Pa. man accused of threatening to shoot up polling place
Ky. clerk who refused gay marriage licenses loses re-election bid
Chris Watts pleads guilty to killing wife and 2 daughters
AccuWeather: Sunny, Breezy and Cool Today
Mistrial for man accused of murdering South Philly grocer
More News