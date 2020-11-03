Election Day in Bucks County, Pa., sees some long lines, few issues

UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Election Day in Bucks County was shaping up to be a busy one as long lines formed Tuesday morning."For the opening, we had about a two-hour wait and the line went all the way to the street," said poll watcher Ron Smolow.Things drastically improved at Sol Feinstone Elementary School by Tuesday afternoon, where people who opted to vote in person - versus mailing in their ballots - lined up for their respective districts."We wanted to come in person to make sure our votes count," said voter Denise Edelblut.Kendall Scott, of Newtown, is a first-time voter who decided to make the trip to the school to participate."I thought it would be longer. I was prepared to wait all night if I had to. So, this is pretty good in my opinion," said Scott.To help with the wait, some volunteers were seen handing out goodie bags of treats and PPE if necessary.So far, few issues were reported at the school. Workers say at most it's voters who for one reason or another need to vote on a provisional ballot."They are still allowed to vote, but they have to vote on what's called a provisional ballot. So that's taking some time, slowing some things down inside, but other than that it seems like just a great presidential election," said Smolow.President Donald Trump lost Bucks County by a very slim margin in 2016. The differential about 3,000 votes.The Action News Data Journalism team reports the county could see an average of 1,600 voters across polling locations Tuesday.