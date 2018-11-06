POLITICS

Election Day in Philly: Good turnout, bad weather

Voters deal with rain, booth problems. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at Noon on November 6, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
While rain was the big issue voters had to deal with heading to the polls Tuesday morning, some also were met with malfunctioning booths.

Action News visited a polling place in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia where two precincts are located.

By noon, 180 ballots had been cast and officials say that is a good turnout for that location.

However, those who arrived early were met with some other problems.

Two of the four booths were not working and some voters claimed they were given the wrong ballot.

A short time later, all the voting booths were up and running and everything was resolved.

The director of the Committee of 70 says there have been no major issues other than the weather and the traffic.
