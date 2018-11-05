Members from the League of Women Voters and Just Vote Coalition are answering your Election Day questions LIVE on Facebook Tuesday, November 6th at noon. Our panel of experts will be at 6abc to answer your questions regarding polling locations, polling hours, ballot information, ID requirements and more. Ask your questions Tuesday at noon on Facebook at facebook.com/6abcActionNews.
Our panel of experts include:
Heidi Gold - LWV member
Meg Berlin - LWV member
Phoebe Coles - LWV Board member
Dennis Lee - Just Vote Coalition
Learn more about League of Women Voters here.
Related Topics:
politicselection dayelection 20182018-election
politicselection dayelection 20182018-election