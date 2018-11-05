ELECTION 2018

Election Day LIVE Facebook Chat

Tuesday, November 6th @ Noon
Members from the League of Women Voters and Just Vote Coalition are answering your Election Day questions LIVE on Facebook Tuesday, November 6th at noon. Our panel of experts will be at 6abc to answer your questions regarding polling locations, polling hours, ballot information, ID requirements and more. Ask your questions Tuesday at noon on Facebook at facebook.com/6abcActionNews.

Our panel of experts include:

Heidi Gold - LWV member
Meg Berlin - LWV member
Phoebe Coles - LWV Board member
Dennis Lee - Just Vote Coalition

Learn more about League of Women Voters here.
