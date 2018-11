Members from theandare answering your Election Day questions LIVE on Facebook . Our panel of experts will be at 6abc to answer your questions regarding polling locations, polling hours, ballot information, ID requirements and more. Ask your questions Tuesday at noon on Facebook at facebook.com/6abcActionNews Our panel of experts include:Heidi Gold - LWV memberMeg Berlin - LWV memberPhoebe Coles - LWV Board memberDennis Lee - Just Vote Coalition