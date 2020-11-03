vote 2020

Election Day in Pa., N.J., Del.: What issues mattered most to voters in 2020

The Keystone State will play a pivotal role in deciding the presidency.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Election Day is here and in a matter of hours (or days) a number of races will be called - none bigger than which candidate will reside in the Oval Office come January.

The Keystone State will play a pivotal role in deciding the presidency, evidenced by the appearance of former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump crisscrossing the state in recent days to make their final pleas to voters.

And speaking of voters, we want to hear from you about how you made your voice heard at the ballot box. Take our exit polls below to let us know what mattered to you on Election Day and some of the factors that led to your decisions.







Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiavote 20202020 presidential electionpresident donald trumpvice president joe bidenpoll
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Some lines, but few issues for voters in Delaware Co.
Judge tosses out GOP-led effort to disqualify drive-thru ballots in Houston
Free food, other Election Day 2020 deals
Joe Biden starts Election Day with visit to son's grave
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE updates and resources for Election Day 2020
With post-election lawsuits looming, a final push for votes in Pa.
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race; Election Day arrives
NJ ballot question: Should the state legalize marijuana?
The election result may be delayed. That's OK.
Some lines, but few issues for voters in Delaware Co.
Philly's historic City Tavern closing due to coronavirus
Show More
Man shot while opening front door
AccuWeather: Cool, Not As Windy For Voters; Warm-Up Coming
Pa. voters go to polls on Election Day in Trump, Biden presidential race
Provisional Ballot Info and Where to Vote on Election Day 2020
Flames rip through Newtown home causing partial collapse
More TOP STORIES News