Election Day 2019: Polls open at 6 a.m. in New Jersey, 7 a.m. in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Voter turnout is expected to be low Tuesday, even with several key races to be decided in both Pennsylvania and in New Jersey.The polls open at 7 a.m. in the Keystone State.Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is running for re-election against GOP challenger Billy Ciancaglini.Seats on the City Council are up for grabs.In New Jersey, polls open at 6 a.m.All 80 Assembly seats are on the ballot.Polls close at 8 p.m. in both states.Delaware does not have a general election today.