election 2019

Election Day 2019: Polls open at 6 a.m. in New Jersey, 7 a.m. in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Voter turnout is expected to be low Tuesday, even with several key races to be decided in both Pennsylvania and in New Jersey.



The polls open at 7 a.m. in the Keystone State.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is running for re-election against GOP challenger Billy Ciancaglini.



Seats on the City Council are up for grabs.



In New Jersey, polls open at 6 a.m.

All 80 Assembly seats are on the ballot.

Polls close at 8 p.m. in both states.

Delaware does not have a general election today.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspennsylvanianew jerseyelection 2019votinginstagram storieselection
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ELECTION 2019
New election law means thousands more mail-in ballots for NJ counties
Are you ready for Philadelphia's new voting machines?
2019 Voter Guide from the Philadelphia Citizen
Watch Nov. 3 Inside Story: Previewing Tuesday's local elections
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman accused of faking cancer, collecting over $10K in donations
Pa. court rules Marsy's Law votes won't be counted
Victims' families react to serial murderer's arrest in Philadelphia
Wild video captures man firing 21 shots into Upper Darby home
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
Football cat-astrophe: Black cat delays Giants-Cowboys game
Show More
Are you ready for Philadelphia's new voting machines?
2019 Voter Guide from the Philadelphia Citizen
Cold blast to hit Delaware Valley; some could see first flakes
Dramatic video shows Calif. police shooting 2 women from Delaware Valley
Double shooting leaves 1 teen dead, another injured in Philly
More TOP STORIES News