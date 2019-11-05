Election Day 2019: Polls open at 6 a.m. in New Jersey, 7 a.m. in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Voter turnout is expected to be low Tuesday, even with several key races to be decided in both Pennsylvania and in New Jersey.
The polls open at 7 a.m. in the Keystone State.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is running for re-election against GOP challenger Billy Ciancaglini.
Seats on the City Council are up for grabs.
In New Jersey, polls open at 6 a.m.
All 80 Assembly seats are on the ballot.
Polls close at 8 p.m. in both states.
Delaware does not have a general election today.
