Election officials urge patience as mail-in voting gets underway in Montco and Delco

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6966936" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A record number of Pennsylvanians will vote by mail in 2020. Here's what to know about the process. (Video from VotesPA.com)

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Ballots in hand, voters in Media, Pa. were incredibly enthusiastic to participate in the democratic process on Wednesday."People have died and fought for this for so many years, and this is the very least I can do is to make sure my voice is heard," said Donna Clarke of Newtown Square.But there's some confusion among voters. For some, the Haverford Township Building official ballot drop box is locked.Delaware County officials said the Board of Elections is still coordinating the drop boxes around the area. They won't be installed and ready to use until early next week. For now, voters will have to go to a Voter Services Center in Media, Chester or Upper Darby.In Montgomery County, some voters said they requested their ballots over the summer and they're worried because they haven't yet received them. Election Day is less than three weeks away."I am frustrated especially with everything going on with the election this year," said Mindy Appineni of Pottstown. "I really would like to receive it so my vote counts. I'm just waiting for it every day."Montgomery County Board of Elections Commissioner Ken Lawrence said ballots weren't mailed until September 30. He said they are going out currently in the thousands."There's a lot of moving parts on this election, so when you requested your ballot really doesn't matter and a lot of people don't know that," said Lawrence. "We have to wait until ballots are certified."Lawrence said more than 200,000 people are voting by mail and more than 17,000 people have cast their votes already.William Maun of Pottstown encountered a unique issue when his ballot envelopes came pre-sealed."I can't do anything with them, I can't open them up," said Maun. "If I try to, that's tampering so then they won't count my vote."Commissioner Lawrence said voter services are trying to respond as quickly as possible to people encountering issues. He said you can bring your mail-in ballot on Election Day if you change your mind and want to vote in person.LINKS: