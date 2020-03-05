2020 presidential election

Elizabeth Warren drops out of 2020 race for president

Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the race for president, a source familiar with the campaign told ABC News Thursday.

So far, she has not yet indicated who she will endorse.

This comes after a dismal Super Tuesday for Warren, when the U.S. senator didn't win a single state and finished third in her home state of Massachusetts.

She finished well behind former Vice President Joe Biden, who won the Massachusetts primary, and fellow progressive Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who attracted 10,000-plus people to a rally last weekend on Boston Common.

Warren's campaign had all the early markers of success - robust poll numbers, impressive fundraising and a national organization -- but she was squeezed out by Sanders, who had an immovable base of support among progressives she needed to win over.

Trump, who follows the Democratic nomination fight closely and enjoys stoking divisions within the party, sought to blame Warren for Sanders' lackluster Super Tuesday showing.

"Wow! If Elizabeth Warren wasn't in the race, Bernie Sanders would have EASILY won Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas, not to mention various other states," he tweeted. He added: "She may very well go down as the all time great SPOILER!



Warren's dropping out of the race comes the same week as former contenders Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and billionaire businessman Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the race. All three have since endorsed Biden.

Another former contender, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, tweeted that Warren is an "amazing leader" moments after the news broke.

"Always gracious, warm, brilliant and genuine. Everyone knows you were in the race to make things better for everyday people. You will continue to fight because it is who you are," the tweet read.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicselizabeth warrenu.s. & world2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Delawarians delighted by Biden's Super Tuesday success
Bloomberg to suspend presidential campaign, endorses Biden
Joe Biden projected to win Maine primary
Bloomberg out: See who's still running for Democratic nomination
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Residents tried fighting Reading fire, 2 found dead: Officials
NJ officials say state has 1st 'presumptive positive' COVID-19 test
NJ woman used tape dispenser, shower to kill man: Prosecutors
Eagles: Peters to enter free agent market after 11 seasons
Victim recounts vicious dog attack in Philly
Woman hit by stray bullet while walking dog: Police
Multiple close calls on Route 42 caught on 6abc traffic cam
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny Today Showers Tomorrow
Thief caught stuffing $100 worth of tequila down his pants: Police
La Colombe coffee introduces self-heating can
Rare 'Alligator gar' fish found in Delco.
Another Philadelphia resident being tested for coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News